Poehling Capital Management INC. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 32,965,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,179. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

