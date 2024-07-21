Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

