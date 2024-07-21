Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $18,836,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,387,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

