Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after buying an additional 811,851 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 633,079 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,340,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,248,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,128,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.54. 4,319,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $590.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

