Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,075 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.