Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

