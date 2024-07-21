Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 1,774 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PHM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $124.76. 2,098,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,855. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.