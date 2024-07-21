Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 15,488 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 779,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.