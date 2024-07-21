Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp’s (NASDAQ:PCSC) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 22nd. Perceptive Capital Solutions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of PCSC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.12.
About Perceptive Capital Solutions
