Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

Get Peraso alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peraso

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. Peraso has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peraso

In other news, Director Ian Mcwalter bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.