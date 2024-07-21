Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,588. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

