PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,352,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.