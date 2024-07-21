Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Boosted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.40% of Paramount Group worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 785.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 645,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

