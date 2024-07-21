Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.1 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

