Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares.
Origo Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £269,062.50, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07.
Origo Partners Company Profile
Origo Partners PLC is liquidating. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage, emerging growth, buyout, and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.
