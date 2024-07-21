Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Organigram from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OGI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth $3,736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth $1,737,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Organigram by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

