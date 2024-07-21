O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.77% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,180,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

Shares of ORLY traded up $14.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,042.86. The company had a trading volume of 392,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,895. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,015.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,042.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

