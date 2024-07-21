Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $135.23 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,728,540 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

