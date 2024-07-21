Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,332.77

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.77 ($17.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,336.70 ($17.33). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.05), with a volume of 11,855 shares trading hands.

Ocean Wilsons Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.