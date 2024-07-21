Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,332.77

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.77 ($17.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,336.70 ($17.33). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.05), with a volume of 11,855 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.55 and a beta of 0.97.
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.
