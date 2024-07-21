Nwam LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBIN opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

