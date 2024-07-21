Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,367,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,729,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

