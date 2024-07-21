Nwam LLC Buys 4,168 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,769,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.