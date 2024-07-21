Nwam LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.0 %

Snowflake stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

