Nwam LLC Buys 128 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $304.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 575.41, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

