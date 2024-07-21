Nwam LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

