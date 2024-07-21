Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $69,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NUE traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.50. 1,564,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
