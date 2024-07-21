Notcoin (NOT) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $175.54 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,358 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,358.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01628833 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $222,221,021.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

