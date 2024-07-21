Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

