NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $43.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

NNN opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 103.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.