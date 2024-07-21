Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $27,168.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nkarta Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $6.21 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
