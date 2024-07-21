Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $27,168.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nkarta Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $6.21 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

