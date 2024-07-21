Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 3,424,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,878. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

