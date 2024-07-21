NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3,371.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 191,331 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 7,752,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

