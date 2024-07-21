National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cormark upped their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.95.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

BTO opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -440.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.