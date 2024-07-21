National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 55.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,167,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.