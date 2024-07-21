Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $511.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.04 and its 200 day moving average is $420.64. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $512.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

