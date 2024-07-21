MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $4,886,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 803.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $114,836,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,009,000 after purchasing an additional 151,108 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $495.89. The company had a trading volume of 612,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,436. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.72 and a 200 day moving average of $524.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

