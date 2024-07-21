Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,870,683. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,528 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,380,000 after purchasing an additional 517,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $958,105,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.