Morgan Stanley Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $615.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $565.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $581.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

