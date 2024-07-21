Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.40 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $199.66 million and $4.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00043255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,432,915 coins and its circulating supply is 887,167,657 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

