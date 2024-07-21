Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.89. 3,227,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,945. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

