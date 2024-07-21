Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,000. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.34% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

DLTR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.83 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

