Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $42,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 449,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

