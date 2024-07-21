Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 3,317,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,642. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.07, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

