Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,466. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.