Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 75,100 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.74% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.8 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

