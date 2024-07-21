Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 30,128 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TGT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.73. 3,186,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

