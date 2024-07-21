Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088 over the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

