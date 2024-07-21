Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,419,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,866. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

