Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Shopify worth $88,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $63.16. 6,686,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,152. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

