Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

